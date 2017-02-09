LAHORE - Two gunmen yesterday thrashed an old couple for making hue and cry during a robbery in Mughalpura area, police said.

The daylight dacoity took place at a small house in Sowari Bazaar on Shalimar Link Road in Mughalpura police limits. The robbers got away with cash and gold ornaments worth tens of thousands of rupees.

The “Smart Police Response Unit”, supposed to take action in minutes, responded to the help call after an hour. Residents staged a protest demonstration against the police for their delayed response and made an appeal to the authorities concerns to take action to ensure their safety.

Sixty-five years old Hameeda Bibi told the police that two gunmen forced their entry into her house soon after Wasa employees left the place after ‘completing a survey’.

The gunmen were looting when she and her hubby made hue and cry, police said. The outlays tortured the couple and took away valuables.

Police said they registered a case and started investigation. However no arrest has been made till filing of this report.

Two hours later, unidentified motorcyclists burst into a shop in Baghbanpura area and escaped after collecting cash and valuables at gunpoint. The police were investigating the shop robbery.