LAHORE - Artists from across Punjab showcased their work on the second day of exhibition of crafts and home based worker products at Aurat Foundation, Lawrence Road.

They displayed products including handmade pottery items, embroidered cloths from Haripur; wooden items from Chinot; jewelry, accessories, decorative items and food stuff prepared by home based workers.

Tasneem Bibi, from Haripur, told this scribe that “I have showcased Jasti shawls, a traditional craft of our city. My objective is to keep the culture diversity of Pakistan alive and I have earned Rs 27,000 through this exhibition. One of the objectives of drafting the National Policy for Home-Based Workers is to bring in the limelight the real number of the female working force in the informal economy of Pakistan.”

Saika, a home based worker from Lahore aimed to create a zero waste industry whereby textile products, fabrics are cycled through connected loops in an economical way. Through these products I have manufactured cost effective key chains, notebooks, hanging wall crafts.” Pakistani craft is no less than international crafts, all we need is the support of government.

Talking to The Nation, Aurat Foundation Chairperson Nigar Ahmad said: “Home based workers policy of Punjab awaits approval and implementation but the initiatives to market the products and bring women to the direct consumer are swiftly underway. These women and men are an important part of the supply chain but they remain invisible.”

“Organisations and government is now aware of the fact that these informal workers are the part of the national gross domestic product. The time has come to include this invisible force in the Punjab Growth strategy and take forward positive models of engagement and collective bargain to the international world of fair practices,” Nigar added.

Home based workers expressed their joy on the exhibition and demanded that these should be more so that they have the space to sell their products and take orders directly from the consumer, she said.

Homenet Pakistan member Maria Kokab said that these are recent initiative for women home based workers but those are not enough. We are striving for the rights and mainstreaming of these women so that they have direct access to market and a better economic standard of living.

FAIZAN JAVED