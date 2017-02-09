LAHORE - PTI’s central spokesman Naeemul Haq has predicted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is soon going to earn lifelong disqualification to become member of the Parliament as a result of Supreme Court decision in Panamagate case.

Talking to the media following PTI Urban Lahore meeting yesterday, Naeemul Haq also called for awarding due punishment under the law to PM daughter Maryam Nawaz and his aide Tariq Fatmi for scandalising and maligning Pakistan Army in Newsgate scam.

“They both are the main characters in the conspiracy as such they need to be given due punishment,” he said.

Like the report on Model Town incident, Naeem held, the PML-N government has also concealed report on the Dawn leaks revealing details of a high-profile meeting between civil and military leadership. “The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf demands due punishment to the principal characters of these Dawn leaks and also hold accountable those officials of Prime Minister Secretariat who had any role in framing this conspiracy against the Army,” he added.

The PTI spokesman went on to claim that the net result of all Panamagate case is fast approaching permanent disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

“The reality of the Qatari prince letters is open to everyone, the ministers have made it a routine to cover up Panama facts with their lies and are also openly hurling threats on the Supreme Court,” he added. “But this government will not be able to brush under the carpet what has been revealed through the Panama leaks.”

To a question, Naeemul Haque said the prime minister is making tall claims of thriving economy “but the fact of the matter is that the government is running on the loans being received daily to the quantum of Rs7 billion.”

He also shared PTI plan to kickstart preparations for the next elections.