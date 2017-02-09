LAHORE - The Punjab government and Turkish Company Zorlu Enerji Holding yesterday signed an MoU for setting up 200MW solar power project at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur.

Energy Secretary Asadur Rehman Gillani on behalf of Punjab government and Deputy General Manager Ahmet Yagmur on behalf of Turkish company signed the MoU in Model Town of the provincial capital.

The Turkish company will install 200MW solar plant at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Park in Bahawalpur, while Punjab government will provide all out facilities to foreign firm.

Addressing ceremony as the chief guest, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the MoU reached with Turkish company will help eliminate loadshedding.

He said historic friendly ties with Turkey are transforming into economic cooperation. He said electricity produced from 200MW project will cost Rs5.25 per unit that will be a great achievement.

He said this solar project is the best power project of the country, while NEPRA’s tariff currently stands at 10.50 cents which is an exceptionally high. He said that Turkish company and Punjab government had signed 100MW solar power project a few days ago and this project will be completed in June, while today’s project will be completed in December.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, hectic efforts are being made to overcome energy crisis and work on mega development projects is underway.

He said the recent agreement shows close cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan. He congratulated Turkish Consul General Serdar Deniz, officials of Turkish Company and the team of Punjab government who are doing a wonderful job.

Speaking on the occasion, the Turkish firm deputy GM said the project will be completed as per schedule. Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sher Ali Khan, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and senior officials were also present.

26 more marriage halls sealed

The Lahore Development Authority sealed a total of 26 wedding venues in various localities yesterday for violation of bylaws.

These included 13 marriage halls in Moon Market of Gulshan Ravi, seven marriage halls in Johar Town, five marriage halls in Iqbal Town and one marriage hall in Mustafa Town.

These marriage halls had been constructed in contravention of building bylaws. The minimum land required for setting up a marriage hall was four kanals land for constructing a marriage hall with two kanals of land to be left vacant for parking vehicles.

None of these marriage halls had fulfilled these conditions.

The owners had illegally set up these ventures after getting approved plans for constructing residences or office buildings at site.

The 13 sealed marriage halls of Gulshan Ravi included Queen Marriage Hall, Mahal Khas Marriage Hall, Malhar Marriage Hall, Iwan-e-Aroosi Marriage Hall, Millan Marriage Hall, Five Star Marriage Hall, Hina Mahal Marriage Hall, Anmol Banquet Hall, Fazal Banquet Hall, Rex Marriage Hall, Gardenia Marriage Hall, Gulshan Marriage Hall and Maraj Palace Marriage. Seven sealed marriage halls of Johar Town included, Marwa Marriage Hall, Ideal Marriage Hall, Iwan-e-Noor and Blessing Marriage Hall.

Qasar-e-Jamal Marriage Hall, Castle Marriage Hall and Al Janat Fort Marriage Hall. Five marriage halls of Allama Iqbal Town included Amna Marriage Hall, Celebrations, Kings Marriage Hall, Marry Land and Wedding Fort, and Subha Marriage Hall in Mustafa Town.