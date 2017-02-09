LAHORE - City traffic police yesterday were asked to step up an awareness campaign launched in different schools to educate students about the importance of traffic rules and road safety measures.

Lahore DIG (Traffic) Syed Ahmad Mobin yesterday said that the city traffic police so far touched no less than 23,000 students during the ongoing drive. The latest campaign was launched in public and private schools located in the metropolis a couple of months ago. Traffic officers deliver special lectures and distribute pamphlets among students as part of the awareness campaign. A police spokesman said that different teams of traffic police delivered awareness lectures at the Lahore Grammar School (EME Society) and Government Boys High School Farooq Colony on Wednesday. The students and administration of both the education institutions lauded the efforts of city traffic police department for organizing lectures based on traffic education. During the campaign, the students are also given audio/video presentation by policemen so that the schoolchildren could be educated about the importance of traffic rules.

Meanwhile, chief traffic officer Syed Ahmad Mobin said that additional traffic staff was deployed on the busy roads on Wednesday to maintain smooth flow of vehicular traffic in Lahore. Dozens of traffic officers were deployed in Urdu Bazaar, Ichhra, Old Anarkali, and Civil Lines areas during rush hours.