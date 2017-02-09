LAHORE - Two civil judges filed writ petitions in the Lahore High Court yesterday challenging an administrative decision making them Officers on Special Duty.

Civil judges Shahnawaz Khichi and Shehzad Aslam filed the petitions through their counsels before the LHC – an unusual move by members of the judiciary to seek justice.

Civil Judge Shehzad Aslam through his counsel Advocate Tipu Salman Makhdoom pleaded that he had been serving the department for last 14 years and there had not been any complaint against him during the whole period. But, the petitioner-judge pleaded, he was made Officer on Special Duty on June 28, 2016.

He said his Performance Evaluation Reports (PERs) were excellent but even then he was made OSD and not given the chance of being heard. He stated there were two PERs which carried some adverse remarks against him but Expunge Committee removed them. He said his promotion was recommended but it was also deferred while a sub-committee wrote him as a corrupt judge and he was not given a chance of being heard.

A sub-committee which was constituted by a committee had no powers to give recommendations for the promotion of those judges who did not work under them. In addition to this, the petitioner’s counsel said the members of the sub-committee also did not work with clients, therefore, they could not give recommendations for their promotions.

The LHC chief justice held a meeting with his client and other judges who ensured them that he would get rechecked their cases from the agencies in order to confirm the reports of the sub-committee, said the counsel. He said but nothing could come out on record. The petitioners prayed the court to declare the orders making them OSD and denying their promotions should be declared illegal and unconstitutional.