LAHORE - A 20-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling fan at a house in Kot Lakhpat area yesterday evening, police said.

The deceased was later identified as Adnan. The police removed the body to the morgue for autopsy.

It was not clear yet why the young man took his own life. The police were investigating the incident.

Two die on road

Two men died and another two wounded critically in different road accidents in the provincial metropolis, police said.

A 40-year-old man died and his brother wounded critically when a truck smashed into their motorcycle in the Lower Mall police precincts.

Shair Muhammad riding on a motorcycle along with his brother Muhammad Mansha was on his way home when a speedy truck bumped into their two-wheeler near Mian Munshi hospital. As a result, Shair Muhammad died on the spot while Mansha was rushed to a nearby hospital with multiple injuries.

The police reached the spot, arrested the driver, and impounded the truck. A case was also registered against the 50-year-old driver Muhammad Nazir. The police were investigating the incident.

In another accident, a motorcyclist died and another wounded critically when their bikes bumped into each other on the Raiwind road yesterday afternoon.

An eyewitness told the police that one of the motorcyclists died on the spot as two motorcycles smashed into each other on the busy road.

The deceased was later identified as Waqas Ahmed, 25. The injured man was shifted to a hospital by rescue workers.