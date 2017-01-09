LAHORE - Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that NAB must be made independent and autonomous institution instead of institution that is controlled by “Remote Control”.

He was talking after meeting senior members of the party including Ali Ashraf Mughal, Amir Rehman, Rana Bilal and others. Former Governor Punjab said, without the independence and autonomy of NAB, dream of corruption free Pakistan will not be achieved. Pakistan needs rule of law where all will be equal before the law.

There will no benefit of amendment until NAB becomes independent and autonomous. Bad governance has become burden for nation and country. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf has gone to public court against the system of corruption. Claims of ending loadshedding have mounted circular debt to 600 billion rupees. Receiving billion rupees in the name of Neelam Jehlum surcharge from people will be injustice.