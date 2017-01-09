LAHORE - The national flag-carrier successfully transported a passenger facing cardiac problem from Multan to Karachi, a PIA spokesman said yesterday.

According to the spokesman, a passenger in his 70s on board Pk-333 Multan-Karachi flight fell unconscious and stopped breathing. The cabin crew immediately responded to the situation, and with the help of a final year medical student, gave him CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) commonly known as artificial breathing. After 15 minutes of effort, the passenger responded.

Immediately upon arrival at Karachi, an ambulance and a doctor had been arranged and the passenger was handed over to them.