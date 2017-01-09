LAHORE - Funeral prayers of former MPA and niece of PML President and former PM Ch Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader Ch Parvez Elahi, daughter of Ch Javed Chattha and wife of nephew of former Governor Mushtaq Gurmani Khalid Khan, Jayeda Khalid Khan, was held at the Gurmani House yesterday and she was laid to rest amidst tears and sobs.

Quran khwani for the departed soul will be held today at 2pm at the Gurmani House 44-G Main Gulberg opposite College of Home Economics Lahore.

Her funeral prayers were attended by important political and social figures, senior officials and people hailing from different walks of life in large number.

Those who attended the funeral prayers included Ch Shujat Hussain, Ch Parvez Elahi, Ch Wajahat Hussain, Ch Shafaat Hussain, Ch Javed Chattha, Farasat Ali Chattha, Moonis Elahi, Mushahid Hussain Sayed and others.

Hamid Nasir Chattha, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Zain Elahi, Syed Dilawar Abbas, Major (r) Tahir Sadiq, Gul Hameed Rokhari, Sajid Hussain Chattha, Ch Gulzar, Muhammad Basharat Raja, Ch Zaheeruddin, Kamran Chattha, Shafay Hussain, Rasikh Elahi, Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, Mohammad Elahi, Karam Elahi, Mian Imran Masood, Sardar Asif Nakai, Ahmad Faran Khan, Mian Zaigham, Imtiaz Ranjha, Yousuf Naseem Khokar, Dr A. R. Khalid, Khusru Parvez, Suhail Ashraf Tarar, G.M. Sikander, Kamran Rasool, Omar Cheema, Akmal Cheema, Mian Shehzad Tufail, Abbas Gondal, Ch Arshad, Syed Raza Ali Gilani and others.