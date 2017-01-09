LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore chapter president Zikrullah Mujahid has said that rise in daily crime rate in the city has put the question on the performance of police.

Addressing a seminar on rising crime trend in the city at Lahore Press Club yesterday, he said city police badly failed in controlling the crime which held in day light in every nook and corner of Lahore. He said robbers rule over the city without any fear and police was busy in protecting the elites. He said Punjab police was working only to protect the rulers. He said police should be removed from protocol duties of the ruling families and deploy to protect the common citizens.

JI central information secretary Ameerul Azeem, columnist Orya Maqbool Jan and other also spoke on occasion. Ameerul Azeem said rise in crime was not only the issue of Lahore but it was problem of whole country. He said common people were not feeling protection in anywhere in Pakistan. He said among 2600 cops in Lahore 1,600 were deployed on VIP duties.