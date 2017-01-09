LAHORE - Prof Dr Nusrat Jahan, the former chairperson of Government College University (GCU) Lahore Zoology Department, has donated Rs 1 million to the University’s Endowment Fund Trust (GCU-EFT) for the scholarships of the financially-challenged orphan students.

Prof Nusrat Jahan handed over the donation cheque to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at a graceful ceremony at GCU, which was also attended by EFT Executive Committee Secretary Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt.

The Trust would initiate a perpetual golden scholarship from the donation which would be given to an orphan student every year on merit and would fully cover his/her university fee and hostel dues. Earlier, a few months ago, an 82-year-old eminent poet and distinguished professor of Persian language, Prof Dr Zaheer Ahmed Siddique, had set a highly inspiring precedent of generosity, by donating his approximately Rs 140 million land and Rs five million lifetime cash savings to the GCU-EFT for the scholarships of financially-challenged students.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Shah said that the world over nations had progressed by the mean of developing their universities and research institutes. He said that Prof Zaheer Siddique and Prof Nusrat Jahan had set a precedent which, he hoped, “other would also follow.”

Prof Dr Khaid Butt said Harvard University had an endowment fund worth billions of dollars. However, he said, that GCU was the only public sector university in Pakistan which had an active endowment fund giving scholarships to deserving students.

He said that costs of education were rising every year and collective efforts were required to help the bright students of the society who could not afford their academic expenses.