LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday visited the family a patient who died on the floor at Jinnah Hospital, after the hospital could not even provide a bed for the ailing woman.

During his visit to Tibbi Kambovan in Kasur, the chief minister offered condolences with the family of 60 years old Zohra Bibi who expired in the corridor of Jinnah Hospital, after she was denied treatment at two other state-run hospitals.

The woman, after visiting Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Services Hospital, had checked into the Jinnah hospital for a lung-related disease. However, she was not provided a bed by the management of Jinnah Hospital and hence succumbed to the disease.

Talking to the bereaved family, Shehbaz Sharif expressed he couldn’t explain in words the pain that he was feeling over the death.

“Your only crime was that you are poor,” the CM told the family, adding all this discrimination was due to the fact that late Zohra Bibi was not the mother of any minister or government officer.

The CM admitted that the woman was not given due consideration and all this highlighted irresponsibility and negligence on the part of those who were supposed to serve the humanity.

“How inhumane it was that your mother had to visit three hospitals but no one paid attention to her and eventually she died on the floor,” Shehbaz regretted and added the CM Inspection Team was inquiring this tragic incident. He vowed that in the light of the report, strict action would be taken against the responsible.

“Those responsible of negligence and laxity will not escape punishment and will have to face the action as per law. Such inhuman behaviour cannot be expected from those belonging to medical field and call themselves Masiha,” he held.

“I will not bear such criminal negligence and irresponsibility anymore and do my best to uplift the medical sector,” he added.

Presenting a Rs1 million cheque of financial assistance for the affected family, the chief minister offered condolence with them on behalf of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as well. “The prime minister has also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the woman,” he informed.

He further assured the family that the Punjab government would do its best to take care of them.

During his visit, the chief minister acting on the application of a woman named Shabana ordered the Kasur DPO to complete investigation of the murder of her son and arrest the accused.

He also announced financial assistance of Rs 0.5 million for the woman and assured her that her son’s killers would soon be behind the bars.