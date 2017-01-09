LAHORE - FIA yesterday claimed to have arrested two people allegedly involved in human smuggling. Spokesman for FIA said they received secret information that two people Jamshed Akbar and Muhammad Khalil were involved in human smuggling in Gujrat and Gujranwala districts. On which a raiding team was formed to arrest the accused.

The conducted raids and arrested Jamshaid Akhtar of Kot Mangu Tehsil Kharian, district Gujarat and registered a case No 05/2017 under section 17(1)22(b) EO 1979.

The other accused Muhammad Khalil of Kasoki District Hafizabad was arrested and a case No 14/17 u/s 17(1),22(b),3/4 HTO was registered against him.

The spokesman said that both the accused were minting money from youngsters on the pretext of sending them abroad since long.