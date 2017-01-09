LAHORE - Leaders of different student and polito-religious organisations have rejected the US sanction on Al-Muhammadia Students (AMS) and termed them baseless and ridiculous.

Addressing a demonstration organised by the student union here yesterday, they said US sanction was attack on Pakistan’s security and sovereignty and will be spurned. Student leaders, on occasion, announced countrywide student movement against the US decision.

Hundreds of students from different educational institutes participated in demonstration. Participants carried Pakistani flags. They shouted slogans against US and in favor of education and ideology of Pakistan. Flag of US was burned at the end of the protest.

Difa e Pakistan Council (DPC) leader Hafiz Abdul Rehman said that the US and its agencies have made major projects in Pakistan. He said that there was no status of US sanction on AMS.

“AMS is peaceful and patriotic organisation and does not involve in any negative activities. AMS is playing role to help oppressed Kashmiris, defense of ideological borders of Pakistan and counter external plotting,” he said.

Jamiat Ahlehadith general secretary Ibtisam Ellahi Zaheer said that all the students of country spurn the ban on AMS. “Today our offense is act upon on Islam and adorns face with practice of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).” Jamaat-e-Islami leader Ameer ul Azeem said that students have flown the US sanction in the air. He said American enemies were considered heroes in Pakistani. “Today’s gathering is message for banning authorities that you cannot confine us.”

AMS president Muhammad Rashid rejected US sanction and said that US allegations were baseless.

“AMS has highlighted ideology of Pakistan in schools, colleges and universities of country. AMS has provided training of students’ career counseling, civil defense, fire safety, first aid, rescue and responsible citizens to students.”

MSF chairman Sohail Cheema condemned US sanction on AMS and said that we give message to America it should avoid such terrorist activities.

Jamiat Talba Islam president Abdul Rehman said that America did not ban on AMS but attacked on education. Role of America is ugly spot on the forehead of humanity.