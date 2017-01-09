LAHORE - Finally, the new case management system has been introduced at the Lahore High Court and the district judiciary of Punjab. Today is the first day of the policy which will remain effective until April 8.

Special benches, hearing of advanced cases by senior judges and three-month roster are the salient features of the new case management system. With bifurcation of civil and criminal cases, hearing of special courts, Alternative Dispute Resolution techniques will also be applied for dispensation of timely justice.

The judges’ performance has also been attached with the fulfilment of the target. The new policy is the result of the efforts of LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah who even before his elevation as chief justice had promised to introduce advanced computerized system and ADR for timely justice to the masses. Last year, from June to December, the LHC decided 57,784 cases while district judiciary disposed of 808,761 cases.

However, still there are 1.2 million cases in the lower judiciary and 140,837 cases at the Lahore High Court are lying pending - a big challenge to make the claim of timely justice a reality.

This policy is a good step in such a scenario; however, the judgements in Rem, suo motu powers, judicial orders or legislation can be more effective for timely provision of justice as well as disposal of pending cases. The courts, in the current modern age, decide matters on principles.

During the week, CJ Shah said that a transfer policy for the district judiciary judges was also being prepared to avert unnecessary delay in disposal of cases. Surely, the policy will help dispose of cases.

The LHC, last week, also issued a circular asking the government functionaries concerned that any communication (other than official communication in writing) was made on behalf of the chief justice or the judges of the LHC would not be acted upon until and unless it was first verified. The circular was issued in wake of complaints about misusing the name of the chief justice and judges to get illegal advantages from different government departments.

Also, during the week, the LHC set aside a Lahore Development Authority’s policy of imposing penalty/surcharge on citizens for non-construction on LDA regulated plots. Justice Shahid Karim struck down the policy issuing an order on a petition moved by a company challenging an LDA notice for recovery of surcharge for not carrying out construction on a plot.

In his verdict, Justice Karim ruled that the LDA Act 1975 provides no power to LDA to make such impositions which made it unlawful and ultra vires of the Act and even otherwise, the policy was nothing more than instructions by the provincial government to LDA, which even otherwise did not have binding effect.

Barrister Ahmad Qayum argued on behalf of the petitioner that the impugned notice issued by the LDA was illegal and the authority was not empowered to charge the same. He contended that the same was contrary to the fundamental rights of his client who could not be charged penalty or surcharge for not constructing on what was his own land.

The counsel said as to why the LDA should be paid if a citizen chose not to construct or was unable to construct on his/her land.

Allowing the petition, the judge not only set aside the impugned notice of the surcharge recovery but also struck down the policy under which it was charged.

In another case, the LHC sought replies from provincial government and others on a petition challenging Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service (Amended) Act 2016. The petitioner, Muzaffar Anjum, contended through his counsel that the government amended sections 5, 17 and 20 of the prosecution act transferring powers of prosecutor general to secretary prosecutor. The counsel argued that the amendment made in the law amounted to undermine the independence of the prosecution department. He asked the court to strike down the impugned amendments in the Prosecution Act.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah sought replies from the provincial government, law ministry, secretary prosecution and prosecutor general by Jan 26.

Besides it, the LHC sought more arguments on maintainability of another petition challenging the LHC registrar office authority to raise objection on any petition.

The petitioner’s counsel, in the petition, stated that the LHC raises objection on different petition, which is illegal and unjust. The LHC registrar office has no power to object on any constitutional petition, he argued.

The counsel asserted that the objections of the registrar office tantamount to interfering into the powers and jurisdiction of a court. “This authority of the registrar hampers the process of dispensation of justice,” the counsel held and pointed out that raising such objections was also violation of LHC rules volume 5, section 9.

Saying that it was only the court to decide the maintainability of a constitutional petition, he requested the LHC to declare this authority of registrar office as illegal.

Moreover, the LHC directed a federal government’s counsel to apprise whether cabinet had approved transferring administrative control of four regulatory authorities to the respective ministries. CJ Shah was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Sheraz Zaka challenging control of Nepra, Pepra, Ogra, and Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) given under their respective ministries.

The lawyer argued before the court that the regulatory bodies had been placed under the control of federal government without the approval of cabinet and also without the approval of Council of Common Interest (CCI). Contrary to his claims, a deputy attorney general told the court that approval of the CCI was not required for the subjugation of the regulatory authorities.

The chief justice, however, directed the law officer to apprise on next hearing whether the approval of the cabinet was sought for the purpose. Hearing was put off till Jan 10.

Meanwhile Advocate Zaka drew attention of the chief justice towards alleged unbecoming conduct of a judge who seized an identical petition. The CJ asked the lawyer to take up the matter with the high court on administrative side.

Last week, the LHC also suspended victory notifications of chairman and vice chairman from UC-139, Nishtar Town (Daroghawala) and sought detailed reply from the election commission.

During the week, a Punjab Bar Council’s member filed a petition in the LHC challenging a decision of Lahore Bar Association’s election board to enhance nomination fee for the candidates of the association’s upcoming annual polls. Bushra Qamar, the council’s member, said in her petition that the LBA’s election board taking a self styled decision doubled the nomination fee for the candidates. She said nomination fee for the seat of president has been increased to Rs500,000.

The petitioner pleaded that the election board did not consult Pakistan Bar Council or the Punjab Bar Council on the matter. She submitted that the decision of the election board has put an unnecessary financial burden on the candidates. The petitioner prayed to the court to set aside the decision of the election board and take action against the boards’ members.

At the lower courts, a session judge ordered police to complete investigation of 14-year old Nalain Mubarak’s theft case at earliest, and submit report on petition seeking registration of FIR against 94 respondents including around 40 police officials.

On July 31, 2002, a pair of Nalain Mubarak (shoes) of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was stolen from the showcase of the exhibition gallery of Lahore’s Badshahi Mosque in the precinct of Tibi City police.

Pir Saleem Abbas Jafree and Khalid Mahmood, the petitioners, pleaded that Nalain Pak was stolen in connivance with the respondents, including its caretakers of the time, on July 31, 2002. They said the police neither submitted a challan under Section 173 of the CrPC at any court, nor did they conduct a substantial investigation into the matter. The petitioners prayed the court to hold an impartial inquiry into the matter and order senior police officials to take strict action against the respondents.