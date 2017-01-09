LAHORE - A 20-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling fan at his house in North Cantonment police precincts yesterday. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police identified the deceased as Mahboob, a resident of Guldasht Colony.

A police officer said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tide to his neck as they entered the room. “The police broke open the door and entered the room,” he said. Police say they believe the man took his own life but investigations were underway to ascertain the motives behind the incident.

MAN CRUSHED UNDER CAR

A 24-year-old man was crushed to death by a rashly-driven car in Johar Town area yesterday. The victim was identified by police as Mudassar.

An eyewitness told the police that the victim was standing at a bus stop near Shadaywal Chowk when a recklessly driven car ran over him. He died on the spot while the driver fled instantly.

The police later reached the spot and seized the Honda-city car. Further investigations were underway.