LAHORE - Different speakers paid rich tribute to the sacrifice of Burhan-ud-Din Muzaffar Wani for the Kashmir cause on his first death anniversary at a seminar on Saturday. The event was jointly organised by the International Kashmiri Rights Commission of Pakistan and Peace and Culture Organisation of Pakistan.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, former Punjab governor and PTI leader Chaudhary Sarwar, PML-N provincial minister Zaeem Qadri, and Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Kashmir leader Yasin Malik, besides other spoke on occasion.

The speakers highlighted the importance of the struggle of Kashmiri people for getting liberation from India. They said the martyrdom of Wani further fuelled the liberation movement in the held valley. They said the people of Pakistan would continue the moral support of their brother Kashmir people who had been struggling against Indian cruelties for decades. “

The political and religious parties despite their mutual difference are united on Kashmir cause.”

They added Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and one day it would become part of the country.