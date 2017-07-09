LAHORE - Jamiat Ulema Islam-F chief Fazl ur Rehman called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday.

Both the leaders condemned atrocities inflicted on hapless people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir and unprovoked firing at the Line of Control by the Indian forces. They paid rich tribute to sacrifices rendered by the people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir for the right of self-determination.

Fazl, who is the chairman of Kashmir Committee, said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has raised the Kashmir issued vigorously at international forums. “The international community’s silence over the killings of innocent Kashmiris is tantamount to the murder of justice.”

The JUI-F chief said the movement of Kashmiri people has accelerated despite atrocities of India and their sacrifices will not go waste.

On the occasion, CM Shehbaz said the movement of Kashmiri people for the right of self-determination cannot be suppressed by force. “There is no justification of the silence of international community on the violation of human rights by Indian forces. For sustainable peace in the region, the Kashmir issue must be resolved in the light of the UN resolutions,” he added.

CM INVITES FRENCH INVESTORS

Ambassador of France Martine Dorance called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and shared views on different matters of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields.

The ambassador said that her country attaches great importance to its ties with Pakistan. “France will continue cooperation with the Punjab at every level.”

She also congratulated the CM on the completion of energy projects in record time and praised the government efforts towards resolving energy in the country. Dorance said the visible performance in the field of education, healthcare and others marks visionary leadership of Shehbaz Sharif for the development of the province.

The chief minister highlighted importance of friendly ties between the two counties and stressed the need of promoting mutual cooperation in economic and trade sectors on permanent basis.

He also mentioned about the France expertise being employed in alternative sources of energy, water and sanitation and agro-based industry and said bilateral cooperation can be enhanced in these fields.

“Punjab has favourable environment for investment,” Shehbaz said, making an offer to French investors to take advantage from these opportunities.

He assured the French envoy that the Punjab government will provide them every possible facility.

The CM said transparency has been promoted during the last four years under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and new examples of saving have been set by ensuring savings of billions of rupees in various projects due to transparency.

He added, “Pakistan has taken off on the road of development and progress. There is no room for terrorism and extremism in Pakistan and terrorists are open enemies of humanity.” “Pakistani nation is committed to eliminate terrorism and unprecedented achievements have been made due to decision taken with consensus by military and civilian leaderships.”

Separately, talking to MPA Rahmatullah Khan, CM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has been economically strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and journey towards bright future is continued at the fast pace.

“The PML-N government has made new records of transparency, quality and speedy development in the country has unnerved the opponents,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said, on the one hand, there are visionless former rulers who badly damaged economy and on the other hand, there is the sit-in group which has tried to obstruct progress. “The unruliness of this sit-in group severely damaged nation as it cannot tolerate progress and development in the country.”

Shehbaz said their political opponents were afraid that their politics would be buried once and for all with the completion of development projects. “It is my considered opinion that one has to burn the midnight oil to serve the people,” he added.

He said the people of Pakistan only want progress and peace.