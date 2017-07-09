LAHORE - Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir chaired a meeting of Provincial Quality Control Board on Saturday. Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan, Additional Secretary Drug Wing Muhammad Sohail, senior officers and Secretaries of District Quality Control Boards attended the meeting. Kh Imran Nazir directed implementation on online drug sale licensing system. He directed convening meeting of PQCB on monthly basis to evaluate performance of DQCBs.

Meanwhile, Kh Imran Nazir also chaired a meeting of Deputy District Health Officers (Preventive). The meeting reviewed situation of TB, hepatitis, AIDs, diabetes, dengue, malaria, polio and other diseases.

Separately, different delegations of allied health professionals headed by Malik Munir and Yousaf Bila called on Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq on Saturday. Secretary SH&ME Najam Ahmed Shah, Medical Director Children’s Hospital Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Medical Superintendent Jinnah Hospital Dr Sohail Saqlain and Consultant Dr Zahid Pervaiz were also present.

Kh Salman Rafiq congratulated allied health professionals on getting service structure and timescale promotions. Najam Ahmed Shah expressed hope that service structure/time scale promotion would further improve performance of allied health professionals.