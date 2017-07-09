Lawyers to take on PM

after JIT report

Lahore: Lawyers have said they will decide their movement against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif soon after the JIT submits its report before the Supreme Court in Panama case. After participating in National Action Committee constituted by Lahore High Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Bar Association, Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Arif Chaudhary also held a press conference with the local lawyers’ leaders. SCBA Secretary Aftab Bajwa and the LHCBA office bearers were also present there on the occasion. The black coats also strongly condemned the ministers over criticising the Joint Investigation Team. Arif Chaudhary alleged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was making fun of the JIT instead of ensuring its independent working. He urged the PM to fulfill his constitutional obligation and ensure respect of state institutions. The bars would decide their future discourse soon after the report of JIT before the Supreme Court by calling meeting of National Action Committee, Chaudhary added. However, he added, the lawyers would continue their weekly protest against the PM. LHCBA Secretary Aamir Saeed Rawn said the lawyers were united and would not hesitate from any sacrifice for the protection of state institutions. –Staff reporter

Cracking down on the corrupt

Lahore: In-charge Anti-Corruption Courts’ and additional prosecutor general, Abdul Samad said on Saturday that planning has been made to deal with the corrupt officials in public departments. “The prosecution department is determined to ensure transparency in investigation of corruption cases, so the corrupt could be brought to justice,” the law officer added. –Staff reporter

Haj training camp from today

LAHORE: The Al-Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital is organising a Haj Training Camp at Shalimar Link Road on Sunday from 9am to 2pm. This training programme is being organised by the hospital management every year in which hundreds of pilgrims are trained about Haj during the annual congregation. Pilgrims are requested to reach at venue at time as Master trainers Elhaj Sanaullah, Younas Mughal, Haji Muswar will train them about the procedures.–PR