LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s desire to project himself as oppressed after appearing before the JIT seems illogical.

“Nawaz Sharif wants to be taken as Mazloom Sharif for being forced to appear before the JIT but this can’t happen,” he remarked at a press conference at Mansoora on the second day of the JI Shoora. Asif Luqman Qazi and JI Information Secretary Amir ul Aeem were also present on the occasion.

The JI chief, on the occasion, announced a march to the US embassy in Islamabad today, July 9, to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and to protest against the US announcement declaring Syed Salahud Din as terrorist. He urged the masses to join the march in large numbers in support of the just cause of the Kashmiris. Declaring Salahud Din a terrorist was personal decision of Donald Trump and the American people and the UN had nothing to do with it, he stated. “It is an irony that the US which declared Modi a terrorist is now terming Syed Salahud Din, who is an icon of Kashmir’s freedom movement, a global terrorist.” He further said that India wanted to divert the rivers flowing into Pakistan to convert this country into a desert. The JI ameer also urged the Muslim world to move forward for arbitration between Saudi Arabia and Iran to frustrate the US agenda of dividing the Muslim world on the basis of Shia and Sunni.

To a question, Sirajul Haq said he did not believe in any conspiracy. “If the prime minister and his family members think there is any conspiracy against them, they should openly tell the nation who is conspiring against them,” he suggested. He held that the courts in the country were free and whatsoever their decision, it would be in the larger interest of the country and the nation and it would help to weed out corruption. He added the JIT report would be accepted by all the political parties.

Regarding the revival of the MMA, he stated that all the religious parties had good understanding between them and were in contact with one another. “There is total harmony among these parties on many issues and a common line of action on the national issues,” Siraj said, adding the question of MMA’s revival, however, was before time at this stage.