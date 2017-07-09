An artist pays tribute to legend Abdul Satar Edhi on his first death anniversary, at Garhi Shahu. Born in Bantva of Indian Gujarat in 1928, Edhi started his humanitarian struggle with setting up a free dispensary for the poor in Karachi, where he moved after the partition. With an unflinching support from his wife, Bilquis Edhi, and the trust reposed in him by the society at large, Edhi expanded his welfare organisation to almost whole of the country. When he died on July 8, 2016, Edhi was registered as parent or guardian of nearly 20,000 children and left behind a network of 1,800 ambulances. He was honoured with several awards, including Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Gandhi Peace Award and Unesco-Madanjeet Singh Prize. A Rs50 silver coin with his picture engraved on it was also released to honour him.