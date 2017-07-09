LAHORE - A man Saturday stabbed to death his 25-year-old sister in the name of honour in the Shera Kot police precincts.

The murder suspect was arrested by police soon after the incident which took place in the low-income Shera Kot neighbourhood early Saturday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The victim was identified by police Nadia Bibi, who was repeatedly stabbed in the belly. She died on the spot because of excessive bleeding, police investigators said.

The murder suspect, Ashfaq, told the police that he killed his sister with a sharp-edge weapon at their house because she had developed an affair with a man. The lady wanted to marry him against the will of his brother, police said. The body was lying in a pool of blood as police reached the crime scene.

The police also registered a murder case under section 302 of the PPC against the accused and were investigating the killing. Forensic experts also visited the crime scene and collected evidence.

Many women are killed by their relatives for bringing shame to their families every year in the Punjab province. As per official data, at least 248 people mostly women were killed by their relatives in the name of honour last year in the Punjab province. Although the new anti-honour killing laws were approved to curb such killings after the outspoken social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch was strangled by her brother to save ‘family honour’ last year, lack of implementation and weak prosecution resulted in no break in such a serious crime.

Child abductor arrested

Dolphin squads Saturday arrested a man and recovered an abducted child from him in the Ichhra police area. The five-year-old boy identified by police as Aryan was later handed over to his parents. The suspect was put behind the bars. Police sources said the accused was arrested during a routine checking at a police picket. The man riding in a three-wheeler along with the child was trying to flee when Dolphins police squads stopped the rickshaw at a picket. Further investigations were underway.