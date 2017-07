Veteran journalist Asif Ali Pota passed away on Saturday night.

Asif Ali pota(journslt/husband of Naheed Akhtar) is No More with us..

May his Soul Rest in Heaven.

The cause of his death could not be confirmed.

Pota had been associated with journalism and was the CEO and founder of Icon Media Group. He married playback singer Naheed Akhtar in the '80s.

His funeral player will be offered Sunday after noon prayers.