LAHORE: The Iranian consul general in Lahore said yesterday that the menace of terrorism can be eliminated only through global cooperation.

Otherwise, he said in a statement, “We will witness the criminal acts of these terrorist groups every day.”

The statement was issued after Wednesday’s Daesh attacks on the Parliament of Iran and the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, killing 12 people and injuring 45 others.

The consulate is keeping a condolence book from 10am to 4pm on Friday (June 9). Those wanting to sympathise with the government of Iran or the families of the victims can write their remarks in the book. –Staff Reporter