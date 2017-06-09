LAHORE - A man was robbed at gunpoint on the main Raiwind road in broad daylight on Thursday, police sources said. The brazen robbery took place in the city Raiwind police precincts .

The victim was identified by police as Nadeem Ahmed, a resident of Madina Colony, Kot Lakhpat. The man was coming back after withdrawing Rs 260,000 from a bank when two motorcyclists intercepted him on the road. The man stopped his vehicle as the motorcyclists opened straight fire.

The victim escaped narrowly but the robbers snatched away a cash bag and two mobile phones from his possession. Police said a few bullets hit the vehicle. The police were investigating the road robbery with no arrest made yet.

Four injured

At least four people including a woman were wounded when an auto-rickshaw smashed into a motorcycle near Scheme More in Iqbal Town area.

The injured were shifted to a hospital by Edhi ambulance service. The police were investigating the accident.