LAHORE - The annual Islamic calligraphy exhibition titled ‘Khat Art’ opened at Alhamra Arts Gallery on Thursday. More than 200 artworks of 100 calligraphers were put on display.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Atta Muhammad Khan highlighted the role of council in promoting calligraphy. About the exhibition, he said emerging artists’ work was also shown.

Associate Professor of Fine Arts in Lahore College for Women University Dr Masooma Abbas, who also showed her skills at the expo, said she submitted two painting of calligraphy based on acrylic medium.

“I have tried to keep my work different from all other calligraphies,” a young artist, Sadia Manzoor, said.

She added Arabic calligraphy has been improvised from classical to the modern ones which is not only a successful representative of certain belief, but also a breakthrough of calligraphy art in the world.

Art critic Mian Ijazul Hassan said it is always a pleasure to see the artwork of professional and talented artists of calligraphy.





