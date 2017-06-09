LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Thursday reiterated its demand for resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that an impartial inquiry by the Joint Investigation Team was not possible as long as Sharif remains in the office.

The bar held a general house meeting where it decided to hold protests every Thursday and reiterated its demand for PM’s resignation. The bar also passed a resolution, saying that Sharif had lost justification to stay in the office after the SC judgement in the Panama leaks case.

The lawyers said that Sharif should resign before appearing before the JIT otherwise it could not hold an impartial inquiry. The bar also condemned members of the PML-N for using objectionable language against the judiciary and the JIT and warned the aides of Sharif against hurling threats at the judiciary and the JIT. They said that lawyers would not tolerate such language against the state institutions.

Addressing the bar members, LHCBA President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali said the present judiciary was more credible than that of 2007’s and was dispensing justice of highest level. They said that what Nehal Hashmi said was scripted.