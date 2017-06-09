LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that days of politics of lies are about to end.

Talking to Sherazi Brothers of Sindh who called on him here yesterday, he said that people of Pakistan have identified the defeated elements and those levelling baseless allegations. He said such politicians are afraid of speedy development and transparent projects being completed by the PML-N government. He said that those doing politics of personal interest should mend their ways. He said, “Our government has worked extensively for progress and prosperity of the country during the last four years.”

The chief minister said that the country is about to complete its journey from darkness to light and efforts of the PML-N government for development and progress of the country are bearing fruit. He said that Pakistan is growing economically due to solid economic policies of the government. He said that opponents of development are perturbed over speedy progress of Pakistan. He said that politics of allegations and lies is in no way in the interest of the country and the nation. He said that PML-N has always promoted decency, accommodation and democratic norms in politics, while abusive language and baseless allegations reflect low mental level of defeated elements.

MEETING ON SPORTS

The chief minister presided over a high level meeting where proposals for the promotion of sports activities, especially football, were reviewed. Leisure Leagues Chief Executive Officer Ishaq Shah and Shahzeb Trunkwala gave a briefing on promotion of football and ground development for this sport. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the Punjab government has taken effective measures for the promotion of sports. He said that sports infrastructure is also being improved. He said that football is a popular game and people like it. He said that Leisure Leagues has given good proposals for the promotion of football, talent hunt and ground development.

Shehbaz ordered constitution of a high level committee and said that it should give solid recommendations within 14 days. Provincial Sports Minister Jehangir Khanzada, senior member of the Board of Revenue, secretaries, commissioner of Lahore Division, LDA director general and senior officials attended the meeting. Steering Committee on Sports Chairman Hanif Abbasi participated in the meeting via video link.

SHEHBAZ, CLAUDIO DISCUSS

COOPERATION

Ambassador of Brazil in Pakistan Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins called on Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday and discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties and promotion of cooperation in various sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that economic cooperation exists between Pakistan and Brazil, but it should be enhanced further and steps should be taken for the promotion of trade between the two countries. He said that bilateral cooperation can be promoted in various sectors, including sports, tools, agriculture, textile and livestock.

He said that there is a great room for investment in energy sector in Pakistan. He said that Punjab has very favourable environment for investment and every possible facility is being provided to local and foreign investors.

Shehbaz said there are vast opportunities for investment in livestock, agriculture, energy, textile and other sectors in Punjab and added that Brazilian investors can benefit from these opportunities.

The Brazilian ambassador laid stress on promotion of trade between Pakistan and Brazil. He said his government wants promotion of cooperation with the Punjab government in different sectors.