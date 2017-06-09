LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting Thursday to review prices under Ramadan Package. While addressing the meeting, Chief Minister expressed displeasure over non-availability of green coloured cheap flour bags on some shops in open market and ordered inquiry into the matter.

Chairman of Chief Minister’s Inspection Team will hold inquiry into the matter and report within 48 hours, he added. He said that Cabinet Committee on Price Control should consider increasing the number of air-conditioned Marquee Ramadan bazaars. If Air-Conditioned Marquee Ramadan bazaars have facilitated the people then immediate steps should be taken after taking decision in this regard. Shehbaz Sharif directed administrative and police officers to pay regular visits to vegetable markets and Ramadan Bazaars. He said that he will not tolerate any complaint regarding not paying visits. He said that on such a complaint, the concerned officers will not be transferred as OSD but will be suspended.

Separately, the Cabinet Committee on Ramazan Plan 2017 met at Civil Secretariat. Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran issued directives to ensure availability of utility items on controlled rates. The meeting was told that on the directives of Punjab government price control magistrates sped up crackdown on overpricing and adulteration across the province during the holy month of Ramazan.

They conducted raids at 74,764 places, and lodged FIRs against 1612 persons and got arrested 1462 persons over profiteering. As many as 2,886,175 flour bags have been sold in 319 Ramzan bazaars across the province. Fruits and vegetables are available at fair price shops of Agriculture Department in Ramzan bazaars. The number of Madni Dastarkhawans set up in the province with the help of philanthropists has reached 1870. Those among present were Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin, MPA Haji Nawaz, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Industries, Secretary Information, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, and officers of Agriculture and Livestock departments. The minister also ordered monitoring and crackdown on profiteering. He lauded deputy commissioners and other officers concerned for maintaining prices.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed said the Punjab government given huge subsidy on flour and sugar, these two items must be available in sufficient quantity.

He directed the deputy commissioner to personally monitor the auction process at markets as per the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab. Provincial ministers and top officials have been assigned duties to supervise arrangements for Ramazan bazaars; the deputy commissioner should extend full cooperation to them during their visits, he added. He also ordered the officers to keep strict watch on the demand and supply of commodities like fruits and vegetables to ensure that there is no shortage of anything. He said that special attention should be paid to quality of daily-use items and weights and measures, besides display of electronic rate lists in Ramazan bazaars.