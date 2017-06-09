LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority has confiscated 1.1 million rotten eggs from a sealed unit of egg processing in Mangamandi.

Last week, the authority sealed off the only private egg processing unit of the province, Al-Wafa, for using rotten eggs to prepare powder for making biscuit.

A PFA squad on a tip-off conducted the raid and confiscated 1.1 million rotten eggs, said PFA DG Noorul Amin Mengal. He said the owner was booked and further investigations are on.

According to the PFA, though the mafia is powerful but the authority would not compromise over it.

Following the issue came to spotlight, people took to the social media to condemn the crime, calling for stern punishment for culprits.

Separately PFA imposed Rs25,000 fine on a restaurant, Rs 12,000 on café and Rs 25,000 on Z Village for using rotten tomatoes in making dishes and failed to produce the medical certificates on workers.

Food Authority barred from raids

The LHC Thursday restrained the Punjab Food Authority from conducting any raid at Ghee manufacturing companies without giving any prior notice and sought reply by June 16. The court also directed the authority to return the confiscated items of the ghee company.

Four Ghee mills of Faisalabad district had approached the LHC against the authority and submitted that the authority, without any prior notice, conducted raids and confiscated their instruments on the charges of not keeping the environment of the company as clean.





FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH