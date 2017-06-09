LAHORE - The city received rains on Thursday, making weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury.

Patches of clouds and continuously blowing winds maintained the temperature to a comfortable level during the day. Windstorm and showers in the night further decreased temperature, providing much needed relief to the heat stricken people. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 37 degree Celsius and 24C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 47 per cent.

Windstorm and rains caused tripping of more than 100 feeders of LESCO, plunging major portion of Lahore in darkness. Dozens of LESCO feeders could not be restored even till filing of this report late night. High velocity winds caused felling of tree branches, disturbing flow of vehicles on important roads, especially on both sides of the Canal Bank Road.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 2-3 days.

The local meteorological department has forecast rains/windstorm for Lahore during the next 2-3 days. Rain-thunderstorm with strong gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Hazara, DI Khan, Zhob divisions, FATA, and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.