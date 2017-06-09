LAHORE - Three people were buried under the debris as a house collapsed during rain in Johar Town Thursday. According to a private TV channel, rescuers rushed to the site. The rescue operation was underway till filing of this report.

Separately, a 22-year-old man died when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Kot Lakhpat. Police identified the victim as Shahzad Watto, a resident of Chungi Amarsidhu. The man was sleeping in the small house when its roof caved in.





Monitoring/STAFF REPORTER