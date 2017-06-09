LAHORE - A solo exhibition by Turkish calligrapher Ferhat Kurlu was held at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday.

Turkish Consul General in Lahore Sardar Deniz opened the exhibition, which would continue until June 16. Kurlu’s one dozen pieces were showcased. Information and Culture Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and scores of art lovers attended the event.

Talking to The Nation, Kurlu said: “I have exhibited my work in many countries, but it is an honour for me to showcase my calligraphic work in Lahore.”

He went on to say: “I’m working at Imam Haci Alaadin Elmas Mosque where I produce pieces of calligraphy and give lessons to students. I still take lessons in the script of Taliq from Hasan Celebi.”

The Turkish diplomat said: “I’m so delighted to inaugurate the calligraphic art exhibition as the first consul general of Turkey in Lahore. “As we all know Pakistan and Turkey are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations, I believe there should not be a better event than the exhibition of calligraphy during the month of Ramazan,” he said.

The information minister said Lahore has always been a centre for promotion of cultural activities.

Kurlu has written approximately 150 Hilyahs and 50 pieces in the scripts of Thuluth and Jali Thuluth with original compositions.

Though calligraphy is not of Turkish origin, this Muslim state played a vital role in the promotion of this art. Ottomans adopted it with religious fervour and inspiration, taking this art to its pinnacle over the last 500 years.

Faizan Javed