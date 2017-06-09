LAHORE - Terror struck Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park in Lahore on Easter evening in March 2016, leaving at least 80 people dead and 300 injured. The Punjab government compensated the victims’ families and the injured and the Sindh government announced compensation for them in a show of solidarity. However, the compensation announced by the Sindh government did not reach everyone. Some affected people received the compensation sent by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah through Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sardar Latif Khosa a few months ago, but some are still waiting for it.

A list containing the names of people who are still waiting for the compensation promised by the Sindh government was recently shared on a social media platform -- ‘Pakistan For All’ page run by Shaan Taseer, son of the late Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer. The letter addressed to the Sindh chief minister reminds him of the promise made by the Sindh government. According to the letter, 18 of the 54 people affected by the Iqbal Park suicide bombing have received the compensation amount so far and 36 are still waiting for it. The list gives names and details of the affected people and their contact numbers.

When The Nation contacted PPP Central Information Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor for comments on the issue, he said, “The payments are pending since there are disputes among the families. More than one families claim to be heirs of a deceased and want the money. However, this is not the right way to tackle the issue. So, until they resolve their issues and decide the real heir, we won’t be distributing the money.”

Aamir Isran, the deputy finance secretary in the Sindh government, said, “I was there (in Lahore) when the amount was being distributed. However, we have not received any report or record of those who have not received the amount. The list, which I got, was of 150 people and they were present there when we gave the amount. Whoever came to receive the amount they were given the cheques. We have their receipts also.”

Social activist Napoleon Qayyum in Lahore said, “Our Christian brothers and sisters need help. The Sindh government had promised them some amount, but a number of families have not received it till now.”

Shabana Akhtar is a midwife and mother of three. She is one of the survivors of the Iqbal Park bombing. She has two pellets in her leg, which will be operated upon once doctors give a green signal. She was visiting the park with her two sisters-in-law and their children on the day of the incident. She has not been able to work since due to her injuries.

“Mirab Akhtar, my daughter, was also injured in the attack. She scored 1,008 out of 1,100 marks in the matriculation examination recently, but she is seriously ill. Although pellets were removed from the area close to her large intestine, she is getting weaker day by day,” Shabana said.

Her son was also injured in the attack and is still suffering because his bladder was damaged by a pellet. “Doctors said my son is very weak so they can’t operate upon him. I have to wait for two years so he gets healthy enough to undergo an operation,” she explained.

Shabana would earn Rs12,000 a month as a midwife. “I am not working anymore and we cannot afford to meet our daily expenses, what to say of medications. It’s very hard for us to survive.

“The Punjab government gave me and my son the compensation amount, but my daughter has not received it. The PPP has not given us the promised money although some people received it from Khosa’s house,” she said.

About the view that the Sindh government was not distributing the compensation amount due to controversial claims, she said, “If there are issues relating to other families, why should we suffer? We hardly have any money to make both ends meet.”

These stories only highlight the issues faced by survivors of terrorist attacks in Pakistan. A lack of follow-up by the relevant quarters after an attack often gives the vested interests an opportunity to exploit and undermine the good work done by various government agencies.

R Umaima Ahmed