LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Thursday gave two weeks to Wapda to submit reply in a contempt petition over defiance of court orders to build Kalabagh Dam.

Noted lawyer AK Dogar moved the court, saying in 2012, the government was ordered to build the dam in compliance with the order of the Council of Common Interest. But, he said nothing was done even after passing five years.

He requested the court to initiate contempt proceedings against Wapda for defying the court’s order about the decision of Council of Common Interest. Wapda counsel sought time from the court of Justice Shahid Karim when the judge questioned as to why the orders were not complied with.

Govt ordered to make functional Environment Protection Council

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the LHC Thursday ordered the Punjab government to make Environment Protection Council functional immediately. The council was lying dysfunctional for last 20 years.

The judge also ordered the government to make the rules of the environment protection council and complete the strength of 35 members for its functioning.

The court also ordered the government to call a meeting within a month.

Ahmad Qayyum, the petitioner, had earlier argued that Environment Protection Council regulates the Environment Department as well as the Environment Agency but it was lying dysfunctional for last many years. He said the bureaucrats did not want it to be functional. He said the council was mandatory for the environment because it would highlight the problems being suffered by the citizens. He requested the court to order the government to make it functional for larger public interest.

Baber Butt murder case

The Lahore High Court Thursday extended until June 12 the interim bail granted to accused in PPP leader Babar Butt’s murder case.

Atif Butt, Irfan Jutt, Shafqat Bagga and Habib Butt are facing trial under charges of killing of Babar Butt of Pakistan People Party few months ago in Manawa Centre. Justice Kazim Raza Shamsi passed the order. The counsel of the accused contended that his clients were implicated in the case purely on political grounds and they did not commit murder of Babar Butt. The counsel requested the court for bail of the suspects. A sessions court had already rejected bail petitions of the four suspects.

Tax collection stayed

The Lahore High Court Thursday stayed the Federal Board of Revenue from collecting ten per cent advance tax from a company operating three trains under public-private partnership with the Pakistan Railways.

Jamil & Company is operating Shalimar, Hazara and Fareed Express and paying Rs 16 million weekly on account of advance tax to the FBR.

Advocate Taffazul Haider Rizvi, representing the petitioner, contended that Commissioner Inland Revenue exempted the company from advance tax through a certificate but after few days, he issued a show-cause notice to the company and withdrew the exemption.

The FBR’s counsel said under general clauses act, any authority having right to issue a certificate had the right to take it back. He opposed the contention of the petitioner.

Advocate Rizvi said that the commissioner Inland Revenue cannot withdraw the certificate under Income Tax Ordinance as the same power was available with the chief commissioner of Inland Revenue.

After hearing both sides, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh issued notice to attorney general and the FBR granting stay to the petitioner-company against the collection of the advance tax till final outcome of the case. The court adjourned further hearing till September.

OUR STAFF REPORTER