LAHORE - Investigation wing of the city police Wednesday said they smashed at least 161 gangs of criminals by arresting their 366 members involved in heinous crimes during the month February. The investigations police, during the previous month, also traced 1036 cases against the arrested suspects and submitted challans of 5771 cases in the local courts. Lahore’s SSP (Investigation) Ghulam Mubashar Maken told reporters that the police investigators arrested 203 proclaimed offenders and 557 court absconders during the same period. The officer said that the police had launched a crackdown on the criminals.