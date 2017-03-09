LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday sought record of appointment of Absar Alam, chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on a petition challenging his appointment as well as perks and privileges he had been getting there.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the order on petition moved by Judicial Activism Panel. The petitioner had stated that Rs 600,000 salary along with some perks and privileges had been fixed for Pemra chairman but the incumbent chairman was getting more than that which was illegal.

He prayed that record of his appointment as well as salary and other facilities the present Pemra chairman was getting be summoned and the authorities be asked as to why he was getting more than the fixed salary and other perks and privileges.