LAHORE - FIA Wednesday claimed to have arrested four accused on different charges. Spokesman for FIA said that they conducted raids in different parts of the province and arrested four people involved in human smuggling.

He said that a raid was conducted by team headed by Nasir Awan at Shop No 13, Bahria Centre, Shah Alam Market Lahore where accused Ammar Saleem was found involved in illegal business of hundi/hawala.

Mobile phone, manual receipts regarding hundi/hawala, visiting cards were also recovered from his possession. A case FIR No 47/2017 under section 4,8,23 FER Act, 4 AML Act FIA/CCC has been registered.

Muhammad Khalid, resident of Toba Tek Singh, and Nadeem Tahir resident of Mamu Kanjan District, Faisalabad were arrested in case no 540/16 and 116/17 respectively. Accused extorted Rs 4,00,000 from the complainant Muhammad Tahir Islam resident of TT Singh for overseas employment to Qatar. But he failed to deliver due to which he was arrested.

Similarly, accused Nadim Tahir extorted Rs 350,000 from the complainant Muhammad Usman for overseas employment in Hong Kong.