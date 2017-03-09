LAHORE - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Prof Ahsan Iqbal says innovation has become basic currency of Pakistan and the country who would do better innovations would make better progress.

The minister was addressing the 6th Invention to Innovation Summit organised by Punjab University Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization, Pakistan Science Academy, Institute for Research Promotion, UMT and others at Al Raazi Hall on Wednesday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, UMT Rector Hassan Sohaib Murad, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) Dr Muhammad Ashraf, CEO, IRP – DG, UMT Abid H. K. Shirwani, Director ORIC Prof Dr Tahir Jamil, researchers, scientists, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the summit, Ahsan Iqbal said that the incumbent government was using its location for economic cooperation instead using it for power game. He added that Pakistan which was previously known for terrorism was now being recognised as emerging economy and centre of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Many foreign countries have expressed their interest in becoming part of CPEC, which is a great change,” the minister said, adding that Gawadar would become model port city and centre of trade of the region in the next 20 years. “We must put our country on the road to wealth production with the participation of all the areas and segments of the country.

However, it is possible only when we have competitiveness.

“We must adopt the principal of survival of the fittest and our products and services must match international standards,” he added.

He also highlighted that we could not compete international markets unless we had strong industry-academia linkage.

Addressing the conference, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that universities as creators of knowledge had to be linked with real economy to shape up true knowledge economy. “We need to provide latest technologies to add value in our raw materials and export high value products and services,” he added.

The VC stressed that academia must also involve its best human resource on solving country’s problems. He said that under US-Pak Knowledge Corridor project, 10 thousand PhDs from USA would increase our research and technology capacity.

Prof Zafar invited proposals on how to increase technology diffusion in Pakistan. He said that technology, presentation and poster awards would also be given to distinguished participants of the conference in order to encourage them.

Later, Federal Minister Prof Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated technology exhibition and visited all the stalls. He also took special interest in various indigenous technologies for their commercialization. The summit would continue today.