LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said the process of distribution of one lakh and 15 thousand laptops among universities’ students would commence from March 13.

He said this while presiding over a departmental meeting at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. Secretary Higher Education Department Naseem Nawaz and representatives of private universities and Punjab Higher Education Commission attended the meeting.

In the beginning, public sector universities’ students would be given laptops according to the laid-down criteria and merit. However, the Punjab government has also decided to give five thousand laptops to the talented and deserving students of private universities so that they could equally benefit from this beneficial scheme aimed at improving access of low-income families’ students to the digital world.

The meeting pondered over the distribution of laptops in private universities’ students and observed that merit and transparency would be fully ensured. Raza Gillani said that provision of laptops to the private universities’ students is another ‘first’ of the Punjab government, adding that this would help the students to improve their access to the latest knowledge-trends. He further said that latest top of the line, I-7 laptops have been procured for the students.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Raza Gillani hosted the visit of Korean delegation to the Lahore Museum today and briefed them about rich historical and socio-cultural dimensions of Pakistani society. He said that Pakistan has best collections relating to Buddhist and Sikh religions, and these antiquities have been well kept.

In fact, Pakistan is the cultural capital of south Asia, as its bastion of different civilizations since the time immemorial. He said that “Smiling Buddha” of the Lahore Museum is revered by the Buddhist visitants who come from across the globe to see it.

The Korean delegation took keen interest in the artifacts belonging to the ancient Buddhist civilization, and told that a digital photographic exhibition of Lahore Museum’s collections would be held in South Korea to apprise the Buddhists about the rich history of Buddhism in South Asian region comprising of today’s Pakistan.

US, Dutch envoys meet Sandhu

Dutch Ambassador in Pakistan Jeannette Seppen and US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw met Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu on Wednesday.

Matters relating to mutual interest, promotion of Pakistan, American and Netherlands relations and cooperation in different areas particularly measures taken by Punjab government to safeguard the minorities and human rights came under discussion.

The Dutch Ambassador along with US Consul General appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government for the progress and prosperity of the province. They hoped that the development projects initiated in the province particularly for the betterment of minorities and protection of human rights will usher in a new era of development and progress of Pakistan.

Both the diplomats also lauded the measures taken in the province to eliminate child labour and legislation regarding harassment against women.

Sandu appreciated the efforts of Dutch government for providing technical as well as financial assistance in different sectors of development and said that Netherlands is the fourth biggest trade partner of Pakistan and contributing in Pakistan's economy with its huge export in textile and agriculture sector.

He lauded American government and US Consul General for USAID Programme initiatives for the vulnerable segments of the society in the province. He expressed his wish to expand the scope of this mutual cooperation and working relationship with both Netherlands and America in future.