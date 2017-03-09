LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah yesterday sought arguments on the maintainability of the petition challenging quota system for Central Superior Service (CSS) examination.

Hassan Shah and many other students had filed petitions and submitted that a quota was allocated for the provinces under Article 47 of the Constitution for a period of 40 years. The limit of 40-year had lapsed but the quota was still there for recruitment of officers for CSS. Many competent candidates could not get posting due to quota system. They termed it as discrimination.

The students prayed that quota system be set aside and government be ordered to hold open merit base examination for CSS. The court issued notices to all provinces and adjourned hearing until March 9 (today).

MPA’S CASE

The Lahore High Court yesterday sought reply from Election Commission of Pakistan in a petition challenging eligibility of PML-N MPA Abdul Mannan.

Tehseen, a voter from Narowal district, had filed the petition and submitted that respondent MPA concealed the facts from the Election Commission. He alleged that he did not show his assets to the authorities concerned and by doing so he had violated Article 62 and Article 63 of the Constitution.

The petitioner also alleged that Abdul Manna had two CNICs which showed difference in his date of birth. Such persons cannot hold public office, he pleaded. He prayed that respondent MPA be declared ineligible to hold a public office. After hearing initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC sought reply from the ECP.

PENSIONERS’ PLEA

The LHC sought replies from Accountant General Punjab and Finance department on a contempt petition seeking contempt proceedings against the respondents for not complying with court’s orders regarding payment of pension.

Muhammad Yousaf and others had filed contempt petitions against the state authorities for not obeying courts’ orders regarding payment of pensions. They said they approach the court for justice and despite clear orders, they had not been paid their pension. Such attitude of authorities was contempt of court, they said. They prayed that contempt proceedings be initiated against the respondent departments.

At this, the court issued notices to the respondents and sought replies.

STRENGTH OF JUDGES

The Lahore High Court removed objection from a writ petition seeking increase in judges strength at the high court and allowed the petitioner to present his petition before the court.

Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC took up the matter as an objection case.

M H Mujahid through his counsel Advocate A K Dogar argued that strength of judges with a high court was very low as compared to the population which was increasing day by day. For provision of timely justice, the strength of judges must be increased so that people, the counsel submitted.

He said it would also help in deciding matters early which subsequently would relieve the judiciary from an excessive burden of cases. He prayed that authorities concerned be ordered to increase judges’ strength at the LHC so that the public could get timely justice.

He prayed that judges’ strength be increased from 60 to 120. Registrar office had objected to the petition but the court yesterday removed the objection and asked the office to fix it before the appropriate bench.