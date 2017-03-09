LAHORE - A 25-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband at their house in Islampura area, police said Wednesday. The killer fled instantly while the body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police identified the lady as Saira, who contracted love marriage with Mirza Raheel Baig, a resident of Khokha stop Bund road, almost one year ago. Police sources said the Christian lady had converted to Islam before marrying the man of her choice. The lady was lying dead on the bed with bullet wounds in her head as police investigators reached the spot. Locals contacted the police by phone after listening to the gunshots in the neighbourhood yesterday afternoon.

Police said the lady was shot dead by her husband and investigators were conducting raids to arrest the killer. The motives behind the deadly shooting were not clear yet. The man was at large till late Wednesday night.

The police last night filed a murder case under section 302 of the PPC against the accused on the complaint of a relative of the deceased. Further investigations were underway.

BURNT BODY OF MAN FOUND IN MANGA MANDI

The burnt body of a young man was recovered from the fields in Manga Mandi police precincts on Wednesday. The body was badly damaged and beyond recognition, police investigators said.

Police are treating the death as homicide. Investigators said unidentified men killed the victim somewhere else but fled after throwing his body in the fields. They said that the killers also set the body ablaze by sprinkling petrol around him. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

The police yesterday registered a murder case against unidentified men and launched the probe to unearth the criminals behind the blind murder incident.

Two men perish in road accidents

Two people including a police constable were killed in road accidents in different parts of the metropolis, rescue workers said Wednesday.

Police constable Naveed was standing near the Model Town Courts when a rashly driver car ran over him. As a result, he died on the spot. The driver along with the car managed to escape from the crime scene. The police were investigating the incident. Meanwhile, a young man died when a speedy van hit his motorcycle in Township police area. The deceased was later identified as Ashraf. An eyewitness told the police that the motorcyclist was taking a turn when a speedy van bumped into his two-wheeler. The motorcyclist died on the spot while the van driver fled instantly.

The police were investigating the road accident.