LAHORE -Rescue 1122 conducted a mock fire and evacuation drill at University of Health Sciences (UHS) yesterday to create awareness among the students and staff of fire fighting techniques and the ways to respond swiftly during emergency

situations.

Prior to the commencement of the exercise, the students and staff were briefed on various types of fires, causes and safety measures.

Rescue 1122 Senior Instructor Community Safety Rana Ehsan Ullah instructed the students to safely use the fire extinguishers and identify types in emergency conditions.

He explained and demonstrated different improvised methods needed to rescue and evacuate people caught in such emergency situations besides explaining the ways to operate the fire extinguishers safely.

He also informed that of all the deaths which occur as a result of fire, around 70 percent were relating to home fires.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan lauded the efforts of Rescue 1122 team who carried out this informative and well planned exercise. He said this was an exercise and not a "real world" incident, but drill organizers used the activity to prepare students and faculty for a worst-case scenario.

"It's not a matter of if, but when something like this could happen," said UHS VC. "You never know how prepared you are unless you test, so you can be ready if it really happens."