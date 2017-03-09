LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has claimed taking revolutionary steps to empower women.

“The PML-N government, under the leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif, has taken historic step for the empowerment of women, protection of their rights and inheritance rights,” the CM said while addressing a seminar to mark Women’s Day on Wednesday. A handout quoted the CM as saying: “When the PML-N came to power in 2008 with the vote power then the foundation of the biggest and unique education fund was laid with the budget of Rs2 billion and now the volume of the Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) has swelled to Rs20 billion.”

He added some 130,000 girl and boy students from poor families are benefitting from this fund. “From the income of the PEEF scholarships worth Rs11 billion has been distributed and main feature of this fund is that students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Fata, AJK and GB are benefited,” the CM detailed.

Shehbaz further said the objective of Day is to review steps taken for the development of the women. He said the PM Health Insurance Scheme is working in four districts of Punjab and later it will be expanded to the whole province and the Punjab government will spend Rs12 billion on it.

“Under this programme, 8 million people from the poor families will get free medical aid and more than 5.7 million women and children will be benefited.” The CM also stated that education and standardised health facilities are the right of the citizens of Punjab and the provincial government is giving them this right. “The state is responsible for providing education to the youth, but unfortunately politicians, upper-class and powerful class of the country did not allow changing the fate of the country and plundered resources due to which thousands of the youth could not brighten their future and the country’s aristocracy is responsible for it and he is also part it,” he added.

He went on to say: “We forgot the principals of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal due to which developed nations have left us behind. A woman will face FIR for defaulting Rs15,000 interest free load while influential people will walk free.”

The national wealth has been plundered mercilessly in the past 70 years, Shehbaz Sharif said, adding that the nation cannot make progress without accountability. “Prime minister, chief ministers, ministers, judges, generals, traders, politicians, and all of us should have to implement the transparent system of accountability upon ourselves and this is the only way forward for the nation. We do not need help of anybody because our religion and life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) have given us methods to move forward.”

During the last eight years, 220,000 teachers have been recruited on merit, he claimed and added that not even a single teacher has been recruited in violation of merit.

“In Punjab there is merit, merit and only merit and this was the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.”

He further informed that 80,000 more teachers will be recruited this year again and the president, prime minister, chief minister, ministers and lawmakers cannot get recruited anybody.

Provincial Ministers Zakia Shahnawaz, Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Hameeda Waheeduddin, Naghma Mushtaq, woman lawmakers, educationists also attended the moot.