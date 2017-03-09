LAHORE - The artworks of Pakistani artist Bilal Javed titled ‘Glimpses of Women’s Life’ was on display yesterday at a Paris museum.

The exhibition was inaugurated by France’s ex-minister for justice and Member of the European Parliament Rachida Dati. It will continue till March 20.

The exhibition featured struggle of Pakistani women and limelight the routine of Pakistani women from dawn to dusk working in rural and urban landscapes.