LAHORE - Commemorating the International Women’s Day, the Law Society (an NGO working for rule of law) has decided to launch a project for women lawyers, says a press release.

The project is designed to promote the interests of women attorneys and to achieve their full participation in all the rights, privileges and benefits of the legal profession and advancement of women in society and in the administration of justice.

On this occasion a meeting of the Law Society’s governing body was held at Sir Ganga Ram Trust Building, Mall Road, Lahore.

Speakers including Khalida Parveen member Punjab Bar Council, Shazia Ashraf Khan Assistant Advocate General, Punjab, Mubashar Mirza, deputy CFO, Finca Bank and Aftab Maqsood Advocate appreciating the CPD for Women Lawyers project they stressed the need for leadership, a collective voice, and essential resources to advance women in the legal profession and advocate for the equality of women under the law.

Law Society secretary Intazar Mahdi advocate said since 2014, the society has been working for empowering women in the legal profession, cultivating a diverse membership dedicated to equality, mutual support, and collective success.

He further said we will provide a forum to enable women lawyers to empower themselves and participate in national policy dialogues concerning the transformation of the legal sector.