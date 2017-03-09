LAHORE - Scattered rain coupled with hailstorm and strong winds made weather pleasant on Wednesday with experts forecasting more intermittent rains during the next couple of days.

Strong winds continued blowing throughout the day that helped maintaining the mercury to a low level. Rains and hailstorm in the afternoon made the weather pleasant but at the cost of public convenience.

Wet conditions caused tripping of more than 100 Lesco feeders, plunging major portion of Lahore in darkness. More than a dozen feeders could not be restored even till filing of this report late night. Even 18 mm rains added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians, exposing working of premier sanitation agency. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on important City arteries due to inundation of rainwater on portions of roads, roadsides and slippery conditions. Roads along the route of under construction Orange Line Metro Train, underpasses along Canal Bank Road, The Mall, signal free Jail Road and Main Boulevard Gulberg, The Mall, Ferozepur Road, Lytton Road, Sir Agha Khan Road, Hameed Nizami Road were among the worst affected areas.

Motorcyclists took refuge under underpasses during heavy rains and hailstorm, causing worst traffic mess on otherwise smooth Canal Bank Road. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the City.

Rains, hailstorm, continuously blowing winds and overcast conditions, however, made the weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level during the day and at night. People came out of their houses in the evening to enjoy pleasant weather after the rainfall and hailstorm. Major parks and picnic spots attracted a large number of people, including women and children, in the evening.

A huge rush was witnessed at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Jillani Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jallo Park, Lahore Zoo and other picnic spots in the City. Massive traffic jams were, however, witnessed on roads in the close vicinity of these picnic spots.

Maximum and minimum temperature in the City was recorded at 24 degree Celsius and 10C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 85 at per cent.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday.

The local meteorological department has forecast cloudy weather with chances of intermittent rains for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over the hills) associated with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad and at isolated places in Hazara, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. A few hailstorms may occur during this period.

Pattan received 27mm rain, Cherat 25mm, Lahore 18 mm, Malamjabba 15mm, Kohat and Rawalakot 06mm each, Muzaffarabad, Bannu and Dir 05mm each, Parachinar, Lower Dir and Barkhan 04mm each, Balakot and Garidupatta 03mm each, Mianwali, Saidu Sharif and Quetta 02mm each, DI Khan, DG Khan, Kamra and Shorkot 01mm each.