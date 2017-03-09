IN COMING DAYS

n 35th THAAP Talk

35th THAAP talk by Prof Rati Cooper and Prof Perin Boga have kindly agreed to have an interactive talk on Saturday, March 11, at 6pm at 43-G, Gulberg 3.

n Lahore Music Meet

The Lahore Music Meet is a 2-day event dedicated to celebrate music to be held from March 11-12 at Alhamra.

n “Butterfly Storytime” at ITU

Sharing some stories and reviving the art of storytelling, Lincoln Corner Lahore, a project of Information Technology University ( ITU) is holding its first storytelling session for children as part of its Conversation Club series. The event “Butterfly Storytime” is being held on March 10 (Friday) from 3:30pm to 5pm at Lincoln Center, ITU, Arfa Software Technology Park.